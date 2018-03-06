Race team are set to step it up a gear

Morpeth based SGR Racing is thrilled to announce it is stepping up to the hugely competitive Dickies British Supersport Championship, with the very talented Tom Oliver from Colchester.

Oliver and SGR Racing have completed two successful seasons together and are looking forward to the new challenge in Supersport.

The small family team has gradually been working its way up through the various classes in the British Superbike Championship.

Having started out eight years ago in the now defunct 125cc class, the team progressed into the Motostar series and then stepped up to Superstock 600. 2017 was their most successful season to date with a fourth place finish in the overall championship. Numerous pole positions and podium finishes have helped to raise the team’s profile.

Stephen Kinghorn, team owner said: “We know this is a big step for a small team but we feel we are ready for it as is Tom. He rode some very mature races last year and showed what a class act he is.

“I’m so pleased we are all staying together for another season and a new challenge. Thanks to everyone who has helped get us this far and I can’t wait to get to Donington Park.”

Oliver, said: “It feels good to be staying with SGR Racing, we work well together and I know stepping up won’t be easy but it will be easier as I know my team. The additional track time and coverage from this series will also make a big difference for us and our sponsors too. Bring on Donington.”