Rockets appoint Gilroy as coach

Cramlington Rockets have appointed Danny Gilroy Head Coach of its 1st XIII.

In a reshuffle to the set-up, Jordan Robinson steps down as coach and former player, Nicky Beaty will take on Team Manager duties. Steve Beaty remains as Assistant Coach.

One of the senior players in the team, Gilroy will continue to be available for selection but will now lead the team.

A heavily experienced coach despite being only 30 years old, Gilroy is well recognised around Northumberland coaching for Cramlington Rockets’ community department and was nominated for Coach of the Year at the Alnwick Sport Awards earlier this year.

Gilroy has also been recognised for his contribution to North East Schools Rugby League and in his last Head Coach position led the club’s U16s to the treble in 2016.

With Robinson having to step away due to work commitments, Chairman, Jeff Ball was grateful for his efforts:

“Jordan has been a big help this year and remains an integral part of the club. He does a huge amount with the Thunder Academy and is still leading our U16s Black side in the Yorkshire league on Sundays, a huge adventure for the club, so we will still be around the club.”

The appointment is the latest step up for Gilroy, one Ball is pleased to see: “Gilroy remains one of the most effective coaches we have ever had. Countless children have followed him into rugby league and now several of those are part of the first Team, so there is a strong connection there that will be a positive to the side.”

Nicky Beaty is another of the original Rockets who was with the club when it was founded in 2000 and will no doubt help to instil the Rockets values in the team, while alleviating some of the administrative pressure n the coaches.”

The Rockets currently sit fifth in the table after two matches following a second half fightback to beat Gateshead Storm and a gutsy display against reigning champions, Wallsend Eagles at the recent North East Magic Weekend event which was held in Newcastle.