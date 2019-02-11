Stuart signs up for his ‘Italian Job’

Teenage Ashington driver Stuart Middleton has signed with top Italian Team Bonaldi Motorsport to race in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship in Europe driving one of the team’s Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo cars.

The team will run two cars in the championship and Stuart’s partner will be announced during the next two weeks.

Middleton, 19, who became the youngest ever driver to reach the overall podium at Daytona in the Rolex Daytona 24 hours in 2018 only narrowly missed out on the European GT4 Championship last year due to a mechanical failure in the last round and finishing level on points with the eventual winners. Previously to that Middleton and his team mate won the British GT4 Championship in 2017, the youngest ever pairing to do so.

Middleton said: “I tested the car in Italy before Christmas and really enjoyed it, we managed some competitive times too, since then we have been working hard to finalise a deal.

“I know most of the tracks on the calendar from last year when I raced in the European GT4 Championship which should be a big help. I’m really looking forward to start testing soon.”

He will begin testing in Italy next week with the first race being at Silverstone on May 11 & 12.