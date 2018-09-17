Tuck runs in a hat-trick in home win for Ash

Ashington RFC 40-7 Darlington

Ashington started very strongly but it was Darlington who scored first with a converted try.

Ashington huit back and levelled with a converted try by John Tuck.

On 23 mins a clever chip ahead to the corner by Storey allowed Reynolds to gather and score an unconverted try.

Tuck scored his second try to make it17-7. Jonny Storey then jinked through the visitors defence to score Ashington’s fourth try to earn a bonus point.

This was quickly followed by a try from Greg Henderson from a rolling maul to give a half time score of 27-7.

Tuck scored his third try on 57 minutes . After a penalty kick by Parsons Ashington scored again with an Acaster try following a good break by Storey.