Two Ashington bats hit ‘tons’ for 2nds

Blyth 1sts lost by 163 runs when they faced rivals Bedlington 1sts in the Northumberla nd & Tyneside League Division 2 on Saturday.

Bedlington put on 218 all out in their innings with Connor Leason on 35 and Darren leason on 34.

Surj Singh took 4-53 for Blyth, who in return slumped to 55 all out with Andy Douglas on 11. Majid Ansari took 5-9 for Bedlington.

Bomarsund 1sts lost by seven wickets away to Benwell & Walbottle in Division 3. Bomar posted 86 all out with Stephen Thain on 47.

Stephen Reed took 6-16 for Benwell, who replied with 87-3, Liam Besford taking 2-27.

Cramlington 1sts lost be eight wickets at Blagdon 1sts.

Billy Pulman was 47 not out for Cramlington, who posted 78 all out with Alistair Clark taking 4-16.

Blagdon (79-2) chased it down in 21 overs with Tom Lakey on 46.

Ashington Rugby 1sts went down by seven wickets when they travelled to Whickham 1sts.

Max Lawrence was 36 not out and there were knocks of 27 from Scott Maddison and 26 from Matthew Tanney as Ashington made 128 all out.

Matthew Rodger took 5-22 for Whickham, who in their innings chased it down in 40 overs to finish on 131-3 with Rodger on 47 not out.

Bedlington 2nds beat Monkseaton 1sts by 35 runs in Division 5.

Ryan Kirkup hit 49 and Kevin Richards 39 as the home side posted 169-5.

Monkseaton saw Mark Tunstall top score with 65, but they fell short at 134-9 in their 40 overs with Sam Taylor taking 4-23 for Bedlington.

Ashington Rugby 2nds saw two players hit centuries - Dean Hardy 109 and Stuart Rosser 102 as they made 279-3 against Kirkley 2nds. Kirkley were 124 all out in return as they slipped to a 155 run defeat.