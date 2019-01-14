Unbeaten Blyth edge win at Yarm

Yarm 7-8 Blyth RFC

Despite missing several first team regulars Blyth came away from Yarm with a narrow but well deserved win against their promotion rivals and maintained their 100% record in the league.

Right from the start the home side dominated the set pieces but struggled to break down the Blyth defence with the youngster Henderson putting in some crunching tackles.

Yarm eventually took the lead with a converted try after 20 minutes before Blyth missed a penalty chance with the ball coming back off the posts.

Despite still having the lions share of possession the home side had to settle for a seven point lead at half time.

The introduction of Dunwoodie at tight head prop by Blyth totally changed the game and enabled their forwards to put the home side under pressure for the first time and only five minutes into the second half Calvert crossed in the corner to narrow the gap.

Blyth were now in full flow and only good defence by Yarm prevented further scores. As the clock was running down Blyth were awarded a penalty just inside their opponents half but the kick by Rees was just wide.

With only a couple of minutes left Blyth mounted a final attack and fly half Sutherland was supplied with a perfect ball to enable him to drop a goal and give Blyth the victory their second half performance deserved.

This win leaves Blyth in second place in the league, six points behind the leaders Seaton Carew and crucially three points clear of third placed Yarm but with two games in hand over both teams.

On saturday (January 19) Blyth travel to Seaham kick off 2.15pm

The attached photo shows Blyth captain Wayne Davie (centre) with Devon Rees and Nathon Calvert all smiles after the game.