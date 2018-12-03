Unbeaten run takes Blyth to top of table

Blyth RFC 13-5 Seaton Carew

Blyths unbeaten run continued with a hard fought win over promotion rivals Seaton Carew and in the process leapfrogged Yarm to head the league by one point but with a game in hand.

Crucially they also stopped Seaton Carew from getting a losing bonus point and now have a 6 point cushion over third place.

Blyth started strongly and were rewarded with a penalty early in the game. Despite the atrocious conditions Blyths backs were handling the ball well and put Calvert in for the first try.

The normally reliable McCardel missed the difficult conversion and then narrowly missed two penalties.

The visitors started the second half strongly and their big no 8 was causing Blyth problems but the home side weathered the storm and another good move by the backs allowed Reece to cross for the second try.

Seaton Carew were still very much in the game and scored in the corner but missed the difficult conversion which would have given them a losing bonus point.

Both sides had chances to score through out the game but the condition ruined a lot of good moves and they should be congratulated for putting on such a good match

Next week Blyth are away to Richmondshire with a 2.15pm KO.