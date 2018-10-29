World title glory for kickboxers

This past week East Meets West Black Belt Academy, a local Martial Arts Club based out of Bedlington, travelled to the World Kickboxing Council’s World Championships as part of Team England and brought back their biggest medal count to date.

Competing across several disciplines including Sport Kickboxing, Sport Swords and Traditional Kata the team of 30 students managed to capture 26 world titles within a total medal count of over 50 medals.

Within this medal count the Academy also managed to capture world title gold in both the Boys and Girls Team fights.

Senior instructor Colin Beddow said: “I am delighted with the result from all the students. This is down to their hard work and commitment to the training set forth by head fight coach, Gareth Beddow.

“A huge ‘thank you’ goes out to everyone who has helped with fundraising to help the students attend the World Championships.

To find out more information about the club, check out www.emwbba.comor or search for the East Meets West Black Belt Academy on Facebook.