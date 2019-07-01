Ashington bowlers get kitted out

Treasurer Lee Taylor said "We appreciate the support from these two local family run businesses, who have provided our much needed club jackets and shirts. The Club was founded in 1932, at the newly constructed Miners Welfare Institute opened by the Ashington Coal Company. The Club is now based at Hirst Park, having to relocate in 2017 following the sale of the Institute and currently enters teams into four leagues on a Tuesday & Wednesday evening and Thursday and Saturday afternoon.”