Cramlington gymnasts on world stage

Cramlington gymnasts, heading for the USA.

They will compete in the 2019 IAIGC World Gymnastics Championships, and two of their coaches will also be in attendance.

Head coach Gemma Wilkinson said: “Our gymnasts have trained very hard and attended various competition meetings around the UK over the past 18 months in order to qualify for this event.

“This is an exciting opportunity for them to meet and compete with gymnasts from other countries around the world.