Dobey wins first PDC ranking event

Chris Dobey.

The Portuguese Da Sousa missed eight match darts when he came from 3-0 and 4-1 down to lead 7-6.

However, Dobey survived to clinch a dramatic tournament victory 8-7 in what was his fifth PDC ranking final – his first in two years.

The £10,000 prize money also puts Dobey into a provisional qualifying place for the World Matchplay, which takes place at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens later this month.

On his route to the final, Dobey saw off the likes of Jeff Smith, Luke Humphries, Premier League and Masters champion Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting and Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

Dobey said: "To finally get a title means the world. I'm happy with today - I've played solid all day.

"I've played in local competitions and last-leg deciders have been my game, and I've proven it today.

"I was down and out against Willie Borland, same against Stephen Bunting. I don't think I've ever lost against Jose - I've got a great record.

"I've never been so nervous in my life going for those doubles. They weren't far away but he missed doubles, he probably should have won but I've done it now!