Experience of lifetime for Blyth runners

The Blyth relay team at Birmingham.

Racing against the likes of Birchfield Harriers and Gateshead Harriers, the team was led off by Sadie Parker who ran a great bend before handing over to Hannah Wilson who ran a superb leg on the back straight.

Millie Wilkinson continued to make up the stagger on the bend, before producing an excellent handover to Maya Turner for the final leg, with the team in second position.

Turner flew down the home straight, and dipped at the line to secure an incredible second place finish in a club record 53.24s, one of the fastest times in the UK this year.