Experience of lifetime for Blyth runners
Blyth Running Club’s U13 girls 4x100m relay team had the experience of a lifetime on Sunday as they competed at the IAAF Diamond League event Birmingham
Racing against the likes of Birchfield Harriers and Gateshead Harriers, the team was led off by Sadie Parker who ran a great bend before handing over to Hannah Wilson who ran a superb leg on the back straight.
Millie Wilkinson continued to make up the stagger on the bend, before producing an excellent handover to Maya Turner for the final leg, with the team in second position.
Turner flew down the home straight, and dipped at the line to secure an incredible second place finish in a club record 53.24s, one of the fastest times in the UK this year.
Following the race the team were able to meet their heroes including Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith, capping an incredible day for the team and for the club.