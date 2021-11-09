Triple success for Ashington boxers

Boxing.

First up was raw novice 20 year old Taylor Millican against opponent Andy Nunne who was a lot older and had numerous more bouts under his belt. The first round was tight. Then midway through the second Millican caught Nunne with a right hand and Nunne was unable to get off the canvas.

Next up was Zak Buller against Carlisle’s William Bland. This clash was set at a fast pace with Buller dominating from the first bell. After a standing count for Bland, the ref stepped in to call a halt.