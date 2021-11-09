Triple success for Ashington boxers
There was a triple success for Wansbeck Warriors recently at the Lancastrian Suite in Gateshead, writes Brian Bennett.
First up was raw novice 20 year old Taylor Millican against opponent Andy Nunne who was a lot older and had numerous more bouts under his belt. The first round was tight. Then midway through the second Millican caught Nunne with a right hand and Nunne was unable to get off the canvas.
Next up was Zak Buller against Carlisle’s William Bland. This clash was set at a fast pace with Buller dominating from the first bell. After a standing count for Bland, the ref stepped in to call a halt.
Josh Johnstone stepped up to defend his belt against a worthy opponent in Jake Daley from Durham who had had over 50 amateur bouts. Josh stepped up to the task and the fight of four by two minute rounds had the crowd on the edge of their seats before Josh was declared the winner.