Former Rockets to play for England
Two of Cramlington Rockets' former juniors are set to play for England Academy (rugby league) against Wales.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 10:27 am
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 14:40 pm
Having been a part of the Newcastle Thunder academy for two years, stand off Alex Donaghy and centre, Isaac Nokes will head to Llanelli on October 19.
“It’s a massive honour, I wasn’t expecting it,” said Noakes. “I'm looking forward to getting out there, enjoying the experience and showing everyone what I can do,” said Donaghy.