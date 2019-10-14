Former Rockets to play for England

Two of Cramlington Rockets' former juniors are set to play for England Academy (rugby league) against Wales.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 14th October 2019, 10:27 am
Updated Monday, 14th October 2019, 14:40 pm
Rugby

Having been a part of the Newcastle Thunder academy for two years, stand off Alex Donaghy and centre, Isaac Nokes will head to Llanelli on October 19.

“It’s a massive honour, I wasn’t expecting it,” said Noakes. “I'm looking forward to getting out there, enjoying the experience and showing everyone what I can do,” said Donaghy.