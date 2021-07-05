Rockets set for take-off in final

Cramlington Rockets, ready for the NE Men's Cup Final on Saturday.

Northumberland-based Cramlington Rockets is set to take on Wallsend Eagles in the North East Rugby League Men’s Cup Final on Saturday, July 10 (1pm kick off) at Kingston Park Stadium, the home of Newcastle Thunder.

Having missed the 2020 season through cancellation due to coronavirus, the Rockets’ first team has hit the ground running this season and also sits at the top of the NE League table, with five wins from five.

While no one is counting their eggs just yet, it marks a step up for the first team squad at a club known for developing talent, with a number of former juniors part of the Thunder academy and even featuring in the Betfred Championship this season.

The current squad is mainly made up of local players that have come up through the ranks, alongside a number of players who have featured for the likes of Northumbria University in recent years, the UK’s leading university side.

Fraser Boldy, Joe Capless and Jake Woods have all represented their country at junior or academic levels, while the return of Michael Mitchell from National Conference side Gateshead Storm has further strengthened the side.

“There’s a lot of talent in this team and what is so exciting is that it is still a young side” said Rockets’ Chairman, Jeff Ball.

“Our average age is about 23 years old, but a lot of these players have been challenging at the top of the North East competition for several years now, coming close to silverware but not quite made it yet.

“That experience will be a big driver for the side and while this season has been good so far, our coaches Jordan Robinson and Danny Gilroy will ensure no one is resting on their laurels.”

Wallsend booked their place in the cup final by seeing off a talented Edinburgh Eagles side with a hard fought 24-18 win and are the reigning champions, meaning they represent one of the hardest challenges the Rockets will face this year.