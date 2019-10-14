Ash lose at home to table-toppers

Rugby

Two converted tries gave the visitors a 0-14 lead before Greg Henderson crashed over, converted by Turner for 7-14, but by half-time Sunderland had stretched their lead to 7-26.

Ash started brightly in the second half, but three quick tries from their opponents effectively took the match well away from them.

The home side did get a try by Chris Johnson, converted by Turner, but Sunderland scored twice more before Merryweather got the third try for the home side, again converted by Turner.