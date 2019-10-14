Ash lose at home to table-toppers
Ashington RFC 21Sunderland 59 Ashington were well beaten when they faced joint top of the table Sunderland at home on Saturday.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 10:27 am
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 14:09 pm
Two converted tries gave the visitors a 0-14 lead before Greg Henderson crashed over, converted by Turner for 7-14, but by half-time Sunderland had stretched their lead to 7-26.
Ash started brightly in the second half, but three quick tries from their opponents effectively took the match well away from them.
The home side did get a try by Chris Johnson, converted by Turner, but Sunderland scored twice more before Merryweather got the third try for the home side, again converted by Turner.
Next week Ashington are away to Seaton Carew