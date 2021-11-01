Ashington go second after away win at Gateshead

Rugby.

The home side started strongly and Mitchell Brown and then Josh Weeks rescued Ash with powerful drives out of defence before Gateshead crossed in the corner for an unconverted try after four minutes.

Ash bounced back with Merryweather outpacing the covering defence to score near the posts, Arkle adding the conversion.

Brierly added a second try, converted by Arkle for 5-14 after 20 minutes.

Ash were then forced to defend for a period, but Jack Taylor outstripped the covering fullback to score in the corner to give Ash a 5-19 half time lead.

Ashington started the second half strongly and from an attacking scrum, Johnson picked up and fed Brown who drove through two tackles to cross for the bonus point fourth try, Arkle converting.

At this stage Ash were dominant but were penalised at a ruck in midfield. Ash were slow to recover and Gateshead went nearly the length of the field to score.

Ash began to lose their discipline and focus and shortly after the restart were again penalised for offside and then marched back 10m for backchat, Gateshead taking full advantage to score a converted try near the posts. Gateshead were back in the game with the score now 17-26 and nearly 30 minutes to play.

Ash used their three replacements, but were still under pressure and the home side scored a converted try, making it 24-26 with 20 minutes still to go.

A home penalty then saw Gateshead go 27-26 in front, but Ash regrouped, and Smart drove over for a try converted by Arkle to give Ash a 27-33 lead with eight minutes remaining.

Another Gateshead penalty made it 30-33 and the game was in the balance, but from a ruck 20m out, prop Ian Brierly outpaced the covering defence to cross in the corner, which was the final score of the game, putting Ash second in the table.

To cap a good Saturday Ashington 2s won 41-34 at Tynedale 3s