Ashington rugby denied victory by an injury time Ryton penalty

Rugby.

It was Ryton who settled into their rhythm first, scoring their first try (unconverted) after five minutes to give the home side a 5-0 lead.

Ashington’s only attacking threat in the first quarter came from a bursting 50m run from centre Josh Weekes who couldn’t quite time his pass to supporting winger Cory Whitworth.

Ryton continued to have the bulk of the ball and only heroic Ash defence including three outstanding Jack Taylor cover tackles kept the Ryton score down to a second converted try and a 12-0 lead. Ashington’s best period came in the final 10 minutes of the half with a rumbling drive from the base of the scrum from Jonta Johnson and a drive from prop Ian Brierly that was stopped just short of the try line.

Just before half time Ashington lost hooker Harry Lumley, forcing a pack reshuffle with Shaun Swallow making his debut in the back row and Lewis Henderson moving into the front row.

The second half saw a complete change in play with Ashington starting to dominate. From a penalty a quick burst by Johnny Arkle and good hands from Johnson saw Cory Whitworth swerve outside the two covering defenders to score in the corner for 12-5.

Then, strong carries by Brierly, Arkle, Moffatt and Johnson, saw Moffatt carry for the second time in the move to crash through two defenders to score, Arkle converting to give a 12-12 score.

Moving into the final quarter a drive by Dickinson saw the supporting Arkle break away from half way, he timed his pass perfectly to Owen Jarvis who raced under the posts for a try converted by Arkle to give a 12-19 lead to Ashington.

Ryton finished strongly as the game began to open up with Henderson, Smart, Parsons and Weekes all making excellent tackles, Arkle, Whitworth and Dickinson making pressure relieving breaks, the second Dickinson break from a More lineout take. Moving into injury time both Turner and Moffatt made potentially try saving tackles before the referee awarded a penalty for offside in front of the posts to give Ryton a 20-19 lead.