Ashington rugby hit form for big away win over Seaham

Ashington RFC celebrating their away win over Seaham.

After 10 minutes good hands from the Ash backs saw Johnson in support, he fed Kareem Eissa who sprinted through the gap to score Ashington’s first try, with skipper Arkle adding the first of six from eight conversions.

Seaham responded with a try, converted, for a 10-7 lead, but Chris Johnson went over for an Ash score before Brian Merryweather and Josh Bell, from 40m, extended the visitors’ advantage to 10-28 after 31 minutes.

The home side bounced back with a well worked converted try, but Eissa stepped inside the covering tackle to score wide out, to give a 17-33 lead at the interval.

Just before the break, Johnson, Brierly and Newman exchanged passes down the blindside before Newman sprinted 40m up the touchline, only for the move to fizzle out with the referee blowing for half time.

Newman was replaced by Brown at half time, Assistant Coach Marshall, in charge in the absence of Head Coach Hayton showing he wasn’t frightened to ring the changes.

From the kick off a Paul Howie drive made 30m, as Ash took charge of the early exchanges. Great hands from the backs saw prop Ian Brierly drive through the first tackle and a fantastic back handed flick saw man of the match Matthew Moffatt race in from 20m out to top an excellent all round display.

Ash were then put under pressure and only excellent defensive work by winger Josh Bell prevented a home try before lovely hands by Taylor, Eissa and Parsons saw Merryweather race clear from 50m, step inside the covering full back and score under the posts.

With 15 minutes remaining skipper Arkle scored Ashington’s final try with a quick tap and go from 70m. He fended off two tackles before out sprinting the covering defence.

With the score 17-52 Ashington’s intensity dropped and the home side added a final try to give a final score of 24-52.