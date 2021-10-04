Ashington strong in defence and attack with win over Darlo

Ashington Rugby Club held their Captains’ Dinner recently. Pictured, left to right are: Johnny Arkle (1st team captain), Sheona McIntyre (Women's captain), Mick Davis (Vets captain) and Ben Lakehal (2nd team captain).

Ash spent the first 10 minutes of this game under real pressure and were unlucky to lose hooker Ben Lakehal with a leg injury. After 12 minutes a strong run from Ian Brierly set up a good attacking position, and from a Darren Dickinson lineout take Brierly drove over to score, skipper Arkle adding the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Ash were then forced to defend, with Weekes, Parsons and Clarke putting in countless tackles before the pressure told, Darlington levelling the scores after 28 minutes.

Ash fought back and were awarded a penalty which they kicked to touch and from the 5m lineout Tom Clarke scored in the corner, Arkle adding the touch line conversion.

Ash were enjoying more possession but Darlington finished the half strongly, and scored an unconverted try to give a 14-12 half time score to Ashington.

The home side started the second half strongly, centre Josh Weekes powering his way through a number of tackles to score, Arkle adding the conversion. 10 minutes into the second half Arkle, Weekes and Gleeson linked well, Gleesons chip over the top flat footed the defence and Merryweather won the race to touch down in the corner.

Darlington fought back, and Merryweather was unlucky to be sin binned for a deliberate knock on, the ref awarding a penalty try. Darlington were trying to make the most of their one man advantage but Nichol twice used his size to good advantage stealing the ball when Darlington were pressing.

With the score 28-19, Brierly barged his way over for his second try. From the restart the ball was fed wide to Weekes, who, from 60m out, blasted his way up the touch line then sold a lovely dummy to cross for an excellent individual try, Arkle again adding the conversion.

A confident Ash then extended their lead near the end, from a Moffatt lineout take, man of the match Parsons accelerated through the gap in the centres to score, Arkle rounding off a fine goal kicking display with another conversion to give a final score of 47-19.