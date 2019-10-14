Blyth rugby hang on for win

Rugby

Darlington scored a late first half try, with Joss Ramsay kicking a Blyth penalty just before half-time.

In the second half Chris Grey and Craig Langwell both went over, both converted by Ramsay as Blyth went 17-5 in front.

However, Grey was then sin-binned and Darlington hit back with two unconverted tries to close the gap to only two points at 17-15, but the home side managed to hang on for the win.