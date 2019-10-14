Blyth rugby hang on for win
Blyth RFC 17Darlington 15Blyth , who have had a torrid start to life in Division 2 were able to field a near full strength team for the first time this season.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 10:27 am
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 13:56 pm
Darlington scored a late first half try, with Joss Ramsay kicking a Blyth penalty just before half-time.
In the second half Chris Grey and Craig Langwell both went over, both converted by Ramsay as Blyth went 17-5 in front.
However, Grey was then sin-binned and Darlington hit back with two unconverted tries to close the gap to only two points at 17-15, but the home side managed to hang on for the win.
On Saturday Blyth are away to bottom of the table Sedgefield in a crucial game, which kicks off at 3pm.