Depleted Morpeth no match for in-form Driffield

Rugby.

Those who have been fortunate enough to visit their excellent facilities will bear testimony the club's hospitality is second to none. On this occasion, Club President Rob Parkinson, Morpeth' s County rep Duncan Hutton and sponsorship guru Geoff Manners, whilst sheltering from the continuous downpour, performed their off duties with enthusiastic dedication.

To the game itself, Morpeth were struck down before they set off when coach Mick Dungait was unable to travel due to illness, worse was to come when second row Ben Jackson took ill during the journey to the game. It meant that Morpeth began the match with effectively five props which proved no match for a more than useful Driffield outfit who played some entertaining rugby despite the unfavourable conditions.

Morpeth were unable to stop the opposition at source which enabled Driffield to be continually on the front foot. Once behind the Morpeth defence, home tries were inevitable.

The visitors situation grew worse when fly half Ben Hornby was forced to leave the field after 10 minutes with a nasty gash to the head requiring medical attention. Centre Fraser Boldy moving from centre to fly half.

Five Driffield tries were scored during the first 40 minutes. They came at regular intervals during a first half that took the home side to an unassailable 29-0 lead as Morpeth's first up tackling failed to hit the mark.

To their great credit Morpeth fought hard in the second half, after a reshuffle in the pack, moving Elliott Clark into the second row and the recognised scrum half that is Jack Elliott making only his second appearance of the season, coming on as flanker. Elliott displayed his natural aggression and whole hearted display in this unusual position.

A further three tries followed in the second half as the skies darkened and Morpeth put up a greater fight, but it was damage limitation as Driffield won with some ease.