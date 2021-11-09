Derby victory for Ashington in Senior Plate quarter-finals

Rugby.

From the kick off Ash were put under immediate pressure but Ash shunted the Morpeth pack back from a 5m scrum in a demonstration of early forward strength.

In their first attacking move Ash scored their opening try when centre Josh Week, who proved a handful all day, crashed through the middle to score near the posts, skipper Johnny Arkle adding the first of seven conversions in an immaculate kicking display that also saw him score two tries.

Morpeth bounced back and they achieved a well worked score.

After a period of pressure, Arkle pounced on the loose ball to cross for his first try, driven over by the supporting Mitchell Brown.

Ash were enjoying a good supply of ball, with Acaster making his seasonal debut at fly half bringing forwards and backs onto the ball, and from a series of forward drives Brown crashed over for Ashington’s third try, making it 21-7 at half-time.

Any fears that the younger Morpeth team might bounce back in the second half were settled when three minutes after the restart Ash skipper and man of the match Arkle collected near the half way line and brushed off three attempted tackles to race 50m to score in the corner, adding a magnificent touch line conversion.

Morpeth again bounced back with a deserved try.

With the score 28-12 Ashington brought on replacements Matthew Webster for his debut and Harry Lumley both making an immediate impact, shortly followed by third replacement Cory Whitworth.

Runs from Nichol and Lumley set up a ruck and Weeks was held up just short of the line. However the pressure eventually resulted in a deserved score for Greg Henderson who barged his way over from a quick tap penalty.

With the game heading towards the final 10 minutes Morpeth pounced on some slack work in the Ash midfield to show good hands and pace to score wide out.