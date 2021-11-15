Action from Saturday’s win over North Shields.

North Shields took a 0-3 lead with a fifth minute penalty and it wasn’t until midway through the first half that Ash finally started to find their feet and after a short period of pressure Steven Parsons crashed through the centre to score near the posts, skipper Johnny Arkle adding the conversion.

Shields bounced back but good defence featuring tackles from Smart, Taylor, Parsons and Lumley was followed by strong drives from Clarke and Harmer as Ash began to win more ball. Jordan Webster then picked up and drove from the back of the scrum to set up a series of attacks which saw Greg Henderson drive over for a try, again Arkle converting.

With Ash leading 14-3, Shields again put the home side under pressure and crossed for their first try despite good tackles from Moffatt and Taylor.

Ash bounced straight back and on the stroke of half time, from a quickly taken tap penalty Henderson went over for his second try, Arkle adding the conversion to give Ash a 21-10 half time lead.

The start of the second half was marred by two red cards, one for each side after a minor skirmish. The incident seemed to galvanise the Ash players and after some good hands from the backs and a searing run from Brian Merryweather, Josh Weeks crossed for a try converted by Arkle.

A great move featuring both Websters and skipper Arkle was awarded with a penalty just short of the try line. Ash opted to run, and after a period of pressure man of the match Brian Merryweather crossed for the first of his three tries.

Merryweather’s second try was not long in coming after excellent interlinking between Parsons and Jarvis created the space for Merryweather to outpace the covering defence.

Tom Clarke capped a fine performance by scoring Ashington’s next try breaking through two attempted tackles to score under the posts.

Merryweather then crossed for his third and Ashington’s final try, North Shields scoring a late consolation to give a score of 56-17.