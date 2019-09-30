Seghill back to winning ways
Seghill RFC 25South Shields 11Seghill 1st XV returned to winning ways following last week’s defeat to Redcar.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 14:26 pm
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 15:45 pm
The other newly-relegated club, South Shields, were the visitors to Welfare Park where all of the points were scored in the first 40 minutes.
Two tries from Callum Burgess and a third from James Pooley was enough to give ‘Hill the win, Burgess also making two successful conversations and another two penalties.