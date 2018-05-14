Wicket milestone as Ash post win

Ashington 298-5 Stocksfield 107

Ashington Cricket Club’s left-arm spinner Paul Rutherford claimed his 500th league wicket in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League as the Mighty Acors crushed Stocksfield on Saturday.

Rutherford’s milestone wicket came as Ash recorded their third win on the bounce with a 191-run victory.

Rutherford received the biggest cheer of the day in the 16th over when he clean bowled Rob Thirlwell for a duck.

Rutherford was immediately mobbed and congratulated by his fellow team mates before going on and taking another three victims, ending with figures of 4-39 from 12 overs as Stocksfield were blown away for an all-out score of 107 from the first ball of the 39th over.

Skipper Ben Harmison (2-130), James Harmison (2-160) Ian Sharkey (1-12) and Ben O’Brien (1-0) were the other successful bowlers as the visitors – 77-7 at one stage – got through the hundred barrier to post a batting point.

Earlier in the afternoon, Ashington openers Jack Jessop and Dan Grant had set the tone with a century stand as both reached superbly compiled half-centuries in consecutive overs from 66 and 65 balls respectively.

Jessop was the first wicket to fall in the 24th over after hitting 50, while Grant – whose timing of the ball was a distinct feature of his innings – went on to score 78 including nine boundaries and three sixes.

The foundation had been laid which the middle order fully capitalised on and after Jack McCarthy’s dismissal for 18, Ben O’Brien (72 – including five fours and four sixes) and Sean McCafferty (42 – two fours and three sixes) shared a partnership of 82 for the fourth wicket before Ben Harmison (25 not out), O’Brien and James Harmison (5 not out) took the home total up to two short of the 300 mark.

In reply, Grant’s low catch behind the stumps off Ben Harmison struck an early blow to send back Ben Archer in the sixth over and Ashington never flinched from being on top, even though Chris Patterson struck a half-century for the visitors and Dan Wylie chipped in with 24. However, Rutherford pegged back Thirlwell’s off stump to reach his milestone.

On Saturday, Ashington 1sts are away to Lintz.