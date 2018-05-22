Women’s cricket gathers pace

A newly-formed ladies cricket team in the Wansbeck area is rapidly gaining pace.

The recent launch of Ashington Women’s Cricket Club has so far attracted more than 30 members and captain Samantha Richardson says there is a buzz around the place.

“There has already been a vast amount of interest and our aim is to form a team to join a league next season,” said Ashington-born Samantha.

“It’s described as softball cricket – on the basis that the ball is softer to the one used in normal cricket. A softball tournament is taking place next month and a team are coming over from Germany later in the year – so there is a lot of buzz and excitement.” Every Tuesday and Friday the club hold training nights at Langwell Crescent from 6pm to 8pm, and on Sunday (May 27) they host a prosecco event at the ground, which starts at 2pm.

“It will be an ideal opportunity for anyone interested to come down and learn the drills and skills required to play the game,” added Samantha, “There will be a tent for children; music will be provided and the bar will be open in what will be a very family orientated atmosphere.

“Other teams in the region will be given the opportunity to come along and the ECB (England Cricket Board) are pushing prosecco events all the time. It’ll be a friendly environment where the aim of the day will be to try and get as many women interested in cricket on board - with a free glass of prosecco available for anyone who participates.

“No experience is required but already there is a lot of enthusiasm amongst our group.” Bob Dunning, chairman of Ashington Cricket Club said: “The ladies are very keen at learning the game and exciting times are ahead.

“We as a club want to be available to everybody and we now have a womens team albeit in an embryonic stage. We always encourage a diverse range of users as possible at our club – not just purely cricket - as we are also host for keep fit and line dancing.”