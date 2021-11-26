A national call out for a landscape intervention intended to amaze at historical landmark

Hadrian’s Wall Partnership is planning a captivating intervention in the landscape around Hadrian’s Wall.

The team are seeking an artist or artist-led teams to create a high-quality, captivating artistic installation that will be one of the keystone events in this exciting yearlong festival.

They will use the fabric of the landscape surrounding Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site in a new and intriguing way to delight and surprise visitors to the area.

The large-scale artwork is expected to be in situ for a duration of at least a month as a “must see” experience in the spring and summer of 2022.

Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival is being officially launched on Monday, December 13, and will mark the 1900th anniversary of the commencement of the building of Hadrian’s Wall.

Hundreds of events and activities will take place in the yearlong festival across the Wall, from Tyneside in the East, across the central sector, through Carlisle and down the Solway coast in the west.

Organisations, communities, and individuals are planning to celebrate this unique anniversary in a myriad of different ways across 2022, in a packed programme that will have visitors and communities immersed in live outdoor performances, walking on the wild side of the Wall, or time travelling with a Roman re-enactment.

Jane, Lady Gibson, Chair of Hadrian’s Wall Partnership, said: “It is fantastic that we are now in a position to share some of our plans and ambition for 2022 and we are really looking forward to receiving some engaging and accessible proposals from a range of artists and organisations.”

“Hadrian’s Wall 1900 festival will provide opportunities for everyone to celebrate and find their connection to the Wall whether it be Roman history, dark skies, the natural environment, cultural diversity, food, music, the arts and more.

“Ultimately the festival will celebrate 1900 years of this incredible World Heritage Site.

"By connecting people and places through time and bringing to life the culture and experiences of local people living and working along the Wall this festival will deliver something that will stand the test of time, just like the Wall itself!”