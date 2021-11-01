Blyth musician looking forward to homecoming show

Paul Guerin is preparing to head back to Blyth as part of The Quireboys national tour.

Rock band The Quireboys are preparing to start their nationwide tour at the end of the month.

And for band member Paul Guerin it will have special meaning when they play at The Phoenix Theatre, in Blyth, on Thursday, November 11.

Paul, from Blyth, said it will be the first time he has performed at the venue since he was at school.

Fellow band member Spike is also looking forward to returning to his native North East.

The pair have been friends for more than 40 years when they were both starting out in their respective bands at the time.

Paul said: “I'm looking forward so much to coming back home to play the Phoenix Theatre.

"The last time I played there I was still at school so it's been quite a while!

"I can't wait to catch up with many old friends that I haven't seen in a very long time.

"It's going to be a special night!”

A few years ago when the Spartans were on an FA Ccup run, Paul and Spike released a single “We are the Famous Blyth Spartans” (and we're off to Wemberlee) and performed it at Croft Park to a small crowd.

A band spokesperson said: “The Phoenix gig is a big thing for all of us in Blyth who know them.

"They are a massive band and tour all over the world.

"We always go to see them when they play in Newcastle, but this will be special even if they are doing their acoustic set.”

The Quireboys – who are also made up of Guy Griffin and Keith Weir – were formed in 1984 and have secured chart success in the UK and America.

They have supported Guns N’ Roses at the legendary Hammersmith Odeon in Longon as well as supporting The Rolling Stones while shared the stage with the likes of Whitesnake, Aerosmith and Poison.

The last three years has seen The Quireboys enjoy a revival, selling out venues around the world.