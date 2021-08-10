Blyth to host its own 'Proms in the Park' event

Ridley Park, in Blyth, is hosting Classics in the Park, featuring Graeme Danby.

Pomp and circumstance are coming to Ridley Park in the latest event hosted by Blyth Town Council.

Classics in the Park will take place on Sunday, August 15, between 2pm and 5pm and the free show promises something for everyone.

Headlining the open-air event is County Durham born, Graeme Danby who has performed in several of the world’s leading opera houses including the Royal Opera House, La Scala Milan, English National Opera and the Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles.

As well as performing his bass operatic songs, Graeme is well known for his interpretation of popular “Geordie” songs in particular, The Blaydon Races as well as the songs of Tyneside singer Owen Brannigan.

The town’s Beaconsfield Operatic Society will perform classics from popular opera including Gilbert and Sullivan while The Ensemble with Jen Stevens and Graeme Danby will bring things up to date with songs from West End Theatre shows.

For traditionalists, the Ellington Colliery Brass Band will take the audience back in time to hear classic tunes in the way that only a brass band can sound.

The first half of the concert will end with a “Last Night of the Proms” style rendition of popular Geordie songs.

Graeme is looking forward to the event which will be his first outdoor concert since the pandemic started.

“Although I’ve recently played many indoor concerts in Europe, it’s great coming home to Northumberland to play an outdoor event in Blyth,” he said.

“Blyth Town Council are providing quality entertainment outdoors so that people can be socially distanced if they wish.

"I’m delighted that everyone on the bill is local to our area and it’s a terrific honour for me to play this concert for the people of Blyth.”

Blyth Town Council Mayor, Coun Margaret Richardson said: “This promises to be a fun and relaxing day out in the beautiful surroundings of Ridley Park.

"It’s just what the residents of Blyth and visitors to our town need to help us enjoy the summer and create good memories.