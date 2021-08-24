Crowds set to be welcomed back at Northumberland Pride Festival

Tulisa will be headlining at Northumberland Pride Festival on August 28.

The event will take place at People’s Park in Ashington on Saturday from 11am to 7pm.

Former X Factor judge and N Dubz member Tulisa Contostavlos is headlining the festival, which is returning following a break last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She will be performing alongside other local and national talent.

Tulisa has enjoyed the number 1 spot with hit single ‘Young’ and has recently released new single’s ‘Daddy’ and ‘Sippin’.

Darren Irvine-Duffy, chair of Northumberland Pride, said: “We’re really excited that Tulisa is topping the bill this year and have been working really hard on delivering a pride to remember and we hope as may people will celebrate with us and see what pride has to offer them.

“It’s set to be a fantastic year which provides opportunities for LGBT+ people and our allies to come and celebrate together.

"We’ve worked incredibly hard alongside Northumberland County Council, a Stonewall Top 100 Employer, to safely restore visibility and safe physical spaces for our communities.”

Many pride event organisers have decided to cancel their events in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Northumberland Pride are thrilled that their festival will take place and restore much needed visibility for LGBT+ communities.

This year, Northumberland Pride, powered by Britishvolt, will be a ticketed event, in order to make sure that the event is Covid-safe.

Darren added: “Earlier this year we made a commitment to deliver a physical Pride and I’m thrilled to announce this exciting new collaboration.

"As well as powering our event, Britishvolt have committed to their longer term support with Northumberland Pride which will see a number of our vital LGBT+ mental health & wellbeing bags distributed to vulnerable and isolated members of the LGBT+ community.”

The day will include live entertainment, a Health and Wellbeing Zone in partnership with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust, Children, Young People and Families Area in partnership with regional charity NE Youth, and a pride expo.

On site there will be activities such as a main stage, market stalls, fun fair, bar and food, health zone, family and youth zone and a VIP area.