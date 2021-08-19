Disney stars set for awe-inspiring show as they return to North East

Disney on Ice is heading back to Newcastle in December.

Disney On Ice’s Find Your Hero skates into Utilita Arena Newcastle from December 9 to 12, featuring more than 50 Disney characters.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy along with Moana, Frozen’s Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf plus stars from the Little Mermaid are among those appearing in the extravaganza.

Others include Tangled’s Rapunzel and Flynn Rider plus Beauty and the Beast.

“We’re excited that Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families with the opportunity to make memories and experience live family entertainment,” said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment.

Ailsa Oliver, General Manager of Utilita Arena Newcastle, added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Disney On Ice is returning to the Utilita Arena Newcastle this year with this exciting new show.

"I know our family audiences have really missed their yearly trip to see Disney On Ice; it’s a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, have an amazing experience at the Arena and make fabulous memories filled with fun and laughter.

"Every year Disney On Ice produces a truly scintillating ice spectacular, where the electricity in the atmosphere is positively tangible.

"It’s great to see kids in their fancy dress costumes, singing along to the songs and totally engaged with the magic unfolding.”