Experience all the greatest songs of Take Take

The Take That Experience.

The five recreate the latest Take That favourites as well as all the classic songs, wowing audiences with their vocals, replica costumes and dance routines.

Smash hits from the 1990s right through to the current tracks are performed including Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days and Giants as well as the band’s very own Robbie performing hits including Angels, Rock DJ and Candy.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for more than years both in the UK and internationally .

The company saw its busiest year to date in 2018 and now has even more performances on offer, at a growing number of venues.

Julie Sweeney said: “Since forming ten years ago, these talented performers have continued to faithfully entertain audiences with their superb renditions of Take That’s greatest hits.

“Combining sing-a-long classics with energetic dance routines, if you know and love Take That’s music, you will not be disappointed with The Take That Experience! The boys don’t just give you a night you’ll ‘Never Forget’, they give you The Take That Experience!”

The The Take That Experience will be at the Phoenix Theatre, Blyth, on Friday.