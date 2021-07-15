Festival by the Sea returns to Blyth with Martin Kemp among headline acts

More than 20 other live acts have been lined up for the 10th birthday event, including Haggis Horns, Dilutey Juice, SouLutions and the much-loved Kroud Karaoke, along with street food traders, craft ales, cocktail bars, fairground fun, and in an annual nod to the festival’s fiery roots, Rob Dumbrell’s infamous chilli eating competition.

If your taste buds survive that, food and drink traders include Fat Hippo, Deli Churros, Smokey Joes, El Paladar, Monroes Newcastle, Hatch76, Mivesi and Phi Pie.

Festival organiser Mark Deakin is absolutely delighted the event is going ahead at Meggie’s Burn Fields, after Covid forced its cancellation last year.

Festival by the Sea in Blyth.

He said "Martin’s Back to the 80s has been going down a storm everywhere.

"After the year we’ve all had, I think a dance to some 80s hits has never been more needed!”

Various tickets are available for the festival, including weekend camping options, with a three-day entry pass for just £20.

Measures will be in place to ensure the event is Covid safe.

Mark said: “Although the event takes place the weekend before restrictions ease, you can relax and enjoy the music, food and drinks within your bubble to your hearts content. You will be allowed to move around the event using one-way routes to visit the various street food traders, bars and chilli producer village.”

For more info and tickets, visit https://festivalbythesea.co.uk or connect with them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/festivalbytheseane