Free music event to take over at North East venue

L Devine is among the artists performing at Salt Market Social.

Fuse will take place at Salt Market Social, on North Shields Fish Quay, featuring L Devine and John Waugh performing alongside members of Nobby Solano’s former salsa band The Geordie Latinos while house band Fuse Nation will perform both nights alongside the artists.

Barney Miller, owner and director of Salt Market Social, said: “We have been working closely with Paul James Music and are thrilled to be hosting a high-quality multicultural music event in our unique setting.

“While we are excited for live music events to start again on a huge scale, we understand that we need to put safety first.

"With that in mind this event offers 200 spaces on each night, around half of our capacity, as well as a digital stream which will launch in September this year.”

Paul James, organiser of the event and director of Paul James Music, said: “This event will bring together established, new and undiscovered artists from different cultures and backgrounds to produce, record and stream new musical collaborations.

"This will be the first of what we hope will be a much larger multi-cultural fusion festival for the North East to take place right across the fish quay in the coming years.”

A limited number of tickets are available for the event which is taking place on Tuesday, August 24 Wednesday 25 from 6.30pm.