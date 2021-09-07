Funding secured to help celebrate special anniversary of Hadrian's Wall

Ermine Street Guard, at Vindolanda.

Hadrian’s Wall Partnership, which is co-ordinating a year-long festival celebrating Hadrian’s Wall 1900th anniversary in 2022, has been awarded pivotal funding from North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival will mark the 1900th anniversary of the commencement of the building of Hadrian’s Wall.

Organisations, communities, and individuals are planning to celebrate the unique anniversary in a myriad of different ways across 2022 in a packed programme that will include community events to high profile arts commissions.

Jane, Lady Gibson, Chair of Hadrian’s Wall Partnership, said “This funding means that we can now formalise our delivery team and start planning for a truly remarkable festival in 2022.

“Although this funding is hugely significant we still have a long way to go and we cannot stress enough how important it is that individuals, groups, venues and organisations along the length of the wall get involved so they can enjoy a spectacular festival in 2022.”

Anyone interested in creating an activity or event which could become part of the year-long festival is invited to register at https://hadrianswallcountry.co.uk/hadrianswall1900/getinvolved.

Coun Glen Sanderson, North of Tyne Cabinet Member for Culture, Creative and Rural and Leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This unique festival will give communities and visitors something to look forward to in 2022.