It's festival time at Ashington Cricket Club

There will be some live cricket at the club during the weekend, weather permitting.

There will be 15 different ales and ciders and 15 different gins at Ashington Cricket Club, as well as food concessions and live cricket.

The festival starts at 6pm on Friday, and there is music by Dead Man's Shoes from 8pm.

It begins again at noon on Saturday and the live music will be provided by Buddy Holly tribute Buddy, from 8pm.

Noon is also the start time on Sunday and the band for the day is Growing Robots.

They start their set at 4pm.

Entry to the event at the cricket club, off Langwell Crescent and Kenilworth Road in Ashington, is £5 per day, which includes the first pint being free.