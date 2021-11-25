The LOL Surprise dolls themed event will ask for attendees to be dressed to impress

Manor Walks Shopping Centre, in Cramlington, is hosting an L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE themed party night at their open air ice rink, on Monday, December 6, from 5pm to 7pm, with 100 tickets to the live show to give away to those best dressed.

In celebration of the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party tour, which is coming to the Utilita Arena Newcastle on January 29-30 2022, the shopping centre is inviting fans of the L.O.L. Surprise! dolls to bring their most fashionable BFFs to Manor Walks Ice Rink and strike a pose in their best outfits for the chance to win tickets to the show.

There will be spot prizes each hour for those who take to the ice in an outfit inspired by their favourite doll; whether fans choose the glitter and glamour of Royal Bee, the street-style of Swag or the bold bright colours loved by Neonlicious.

Manor Walks also includes an ice rink for all to use.

A total of 25 family tickets to the live show will be given away that night.

Manor Walks Centre Manager Nick Lambert, said: “The L.O.L. Surprise! brand is extremely popular with our younger shoppers, so we know that there are lots of L.O.L. Surprise! fans out there who would love the chance to take to the ice dressed as their favourite character!

"This is a great opportunity not only to enjoy a fun night out on our brand new rink, but also to win tickets to a fantastic new show.”