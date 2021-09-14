Performance aims to help raise money for charity

Linda Valentine-Short who is promoting the Kyla Brox Band at The Cluny.

But the return of her beloved blues music is bitter sweet to Linda Valentine-Short who sadly lost her husband John to cancer just before lockdown.

Linda, a well-known face on the local music scene, is promoting the Kyla Brox Band at The Cluny on September 24.

“This is my first step back into the music scene and it’s also going to be an emotional event for myself and everyone who knew my husband John as he was a popular and well-known figure at all of my gigs,” said Linda.

"He’s a great miss and the evening will be dedicated to his memory. I want to put a positive slant on my return to music promotion without the support of John, so we hope to raise much needed funds in support of the Skin Cancer Fund at the RVI. He'd be more than happy with that I know".

Kyla Brox has been described as “the finest female blues singer of her generation”.

She was the winner of the 2018 UK Blues Challenge, the 2019 European Blues Challenge and pre COVID she was also crowned Best Female Vocalist in the 2019 European Blues Awards.

There will be a raffle on the night to raise money for Skin Cancer Fund at the RVI.