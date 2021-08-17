Weather fails to dampen the spirits at Blyth Proms in the Park

Some of the crowd braving the weather at the Blyth Proms in the Park event.

Classics in the Park, organised by Blyth Town Council, saw more than 500 people attend the event in Ridley Park, Blyth.

Headlining the free open-air event was Consett based Graeme Danby who has performed in several of the world’s leading opera houses.

Graeme has performed in several of the world’s leading opera houses including the Royal Opera House, La Scala Milan, English National Opera and the Walt Disney Concert Hall Los Angeles.

Graeme Danby performs at Blyth's Classics in the Park.

As well as performing his bass operatic songs, Graeme is well known for his interpretation of popular “Geordie” songs in particular, The Blaydon Races as well as the songs of Tyneside singer Owen Brannigan.

The town’s Beaconsfield Operatic Society also performed classics from popular opera including Gilbert and Sullivan while The Ensemble with Jen Stevens and Graeme Danby performed songs from West End Theatre shows.

For traditionalists, the Ellington Colliery Brass Band took the audience back in time to hear classic tunes in the way that only a brass band can sound.

The first half of the concert ended with a “Last Night of the Proms” style rendition of popular Geordie songs.

The Beaconsfield Operatic Society performing at Blyth's Proms in the Park.

Graeme said: “It was a terrific honour for me to play this concert for the people of Blyth.”

Blyth Town Council Mayor, Coun Margaret Richardson said: “We hope to make this an annual event as so many people said they enjoyed the mix of opera and traditional Geordie songs.

"We all had a great day, and the sun even came out for us.”