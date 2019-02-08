Author discusses new novel

Acclaimed north east author Guy Mankowski will be visiting Cramlington Library next week.

The writer’s appearance comes as part of Northumberland Libraries and Hexham Book Festival’s Silence In The Library project, which is currently touring eight libraries across the county.

Guy will be visiting on Tuesday, from 6.30pm to 8pm, and will be talking about researching and novel writing.

He will also be reading from his forthcoming novel Camden Afterlife.

Guy is a trained psychologist and his fourth novel, a crime thriller entitled An Honest Deceit, was a 2018 New Writing North Read Regional title.

His second novel, Letters From Yelena, was researched in the Russian Ballet. It was adapted for the stage, used in GCSE training material, and is currently being adapted as a film.

His newest book, Camden Afterlife, follows the wild summer of a teenage boy coming to terms with the loss of his sister, a star of the 90s Riot Grrrl music scene.

Guy Mankowski was raised on the Isle of Wight. He was singer in Alba Nova, a band described by Gigwise as “mythical and evocative”.

He trained as a psychologist at The Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability in London and gained a Masters in Psychology.

The first draft of his debut novel, The Intimates, was written when he was 21. It was chosen as a Must Read title by New Writing North’s Read Regional campaign.

For Letters from Yelena, he was one of the first English people to be given access to The Vaganova Academy, perhaps the most prestigious ballet school in the world. The novel won an Arts Council Literature Award.

Tickets for the reading and talk at Cramlington are free.

They can be booked online at Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/silenceinlibrarycram or by contacting Cramlington Library directly on 01670 620394.