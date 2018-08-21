Children’s author inspires students

A children’s author has been offering inspiration to students at Cramlington Learning Village as part of a nationwide book tour.

Chloe Daykin has just published her second novel The Boy Who Hit Play, which is based on her travels around Norway.

The Hexham author’s next book will be inspired by a research trip to Peru, but her writing takes places much closer to home – in a caravan outside her house with her cats.

Chloe was the tenth writer to visit Cramlington Learning Village during the year, following in the footsteps of young adult fiction writers like Cathy Cassidy and David Almond.

Cramlington Learning Village librarian Eileen Armstrong said it was valuable for the students to hear from authors who come from the north east and also set their stories here.

She said: “It certainly helps them relate to the writers and their work. One of the main aims of these visits is to foster the enthusiasm our students have for reading, and that’s certainly demonstrated by the numbers who queue up to have the authors sign a book they can keep.”

Chloe has previously worked on projects with children at Cragside, Eastlea and Hareside primary schools, and praised the approach of the town’s teachers, librarians and students.

Four more authors are scheduled to visit Cramlington Learning Village in the autumn term, while students are being encouraged to continue their reading during the school holidays.