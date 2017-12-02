Couple bring skills together for film

A young couple from Northumberland have teamed up to document life in Newcastle – and they need the help of ordinary people with stories to tell.

Dance and fitness teacher Catherine Muckle and circus artist and teacher Ross Taylor, both 25 and from Cramlington, have received funding from The Sunday For Sammy Trust to help them create a short film, with the people of Newcastle telling their stories.

The film is part two of a trilogy that has already featured Catherine dancing in the city, and part three will focus on places within Newcastle.

Catherine studied at The Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds and after graduating returned to the north east.

Ross studied circus skills at Circomedia in Bristol and now works for Circus Central, a circus school which operates from an old church in Shieldfield.

The Sunday For Sammy backed film, with the working title Tyneside Stories, will feature ordinary people who have a connection with Newcastle.

The film will be premiered at Newcastle’s Settle Down Café in early January.

It will be made by Hartlepool film maker Jacob Garthwaite and Dominique Aquino.