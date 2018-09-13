Lights, camera, action in Newbiggin for BBC show

Children will be given the chance to watch the making of a new BBC programme in Newbiggin this year.

Scenes for new children’s programme The Danny and Mick Show will be filmed in Newbiggin Sports Centre over the next three months.

The show is aimed at children aged six to nine and will premiere in 2019.

Sports centre manager Leanne Beattie said: “The filming will fit around the existing sports centre programming so there will be very minimal disruption for our regular clients.

“There will also be an opportunity in time for children to view the set and see what goes on the behind the scenes.”

The show features the physical comedy skills of Danny Adams and Mick Potts, who are regular pantomime performers.