VIDEO: Pitmen Painters - two new exhibitions at Woodhorn Museum

A new body of work by a contemporary artist and an exhibition of previously unseen works, both based on the Pitmen Painters, form part of Woodhorn Museum's summer season.

North East based artist Narbi Price exhibits new body of work, The Ashington Paintings, which is developed from Narbi’s PhD research into the story, materials and methods of the Ashington Group of artists (also known as the Pitmen Painters). The work explores the changing landscape of Ashington, once known as the world’s ‘Biggest Mining Village’, and the place that provided the inspiration for the Pitmen Painters’ work.

Narbi Price with his new exhibition at Woodhorn Museum. Picture by Jane Coltman

Narbi says "The Ashington Paintings is about celebrating the Pitmen Painters’ artistic journey and documenting the sites of post-industrial history they so fondly captured. Studying their working methods has fundamentally changed my approach to making this new body of work."

Narbi is the winner of the Contemporary British Painting Prize 2017

'Pitmen Painters: Unseen' brings together artworks made by members of the Ashington Group on loan from private collections alongside works held in Woodhorn Museum’s collection which are not on permanent display. A few of these works have been displayed at Woodhorn Museum in recent years, but most have not been displayed for more than a generation and some have never been on public display before.

We hear from Jacqui Henderson whose father Jack Harrison is one of the painters whose work is on show.