Dogs are VIPs at Woodhorn

Four-legged friends will be VIPs at a Northumberland tourist attraction on New Year’s Day.

Dogs have been welcomed at Woodhorn Museum since July, but on New Year’s Day there will be a special reception for canine visitors with a programme of fun activities for pets and their families as they are invited to blow the cobwebs away and enjoy a Hair of the Dog Walk around the historic site.

Visitors will have the opportunity to have an exclusive doggy portrait captured with the iconic colliery buildings in the background by professional photographer Lindsay Duncanson, and, just for fun, there will be special prizes for the canniest pet. They will also be able to enjoy an exhibition of photographs by Ashington photographer Mik Critchlow, “Best in Show”: portraits from the Heart of Hirst’s Birthday Party in June 2017.

There will be family fun with a chance to make your own rosette or pooch inspired badge for your pet then warm up with a delicious hot drink or even the hair of the dog.

Visitors are also encouraged to take a walk around the QEII Country Park too, which is just on the museum’s door step.

Other fun activities for families will be available too with the opportunity to create a festive skate keyring and a special Get Your Skates On Trail around the historic buildings, inspired by the Frozen Pit Pond Pitmen Painter painting. Trail sheets can be picked up at the main Welcome Desk and there’s a small treat in store for those who return completed forms.

The craft, trail and skating will be available every day from December 27 to January 7. Advance bookings for skating can be made on 01670 624455.