7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers, Wojtek the Bear and Misty in Roots

Here’s our 24th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Misty in Roots, Wojtek the Bear, LoGoz and Kris Kristofferson.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, June 21.

• Motown: The Musical is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until Saturday, June 22. Its cast includes Edward Baruwa as Berry Gordy, Karis Anderson as Diana Ross, Nathan Lewis as Smokey Robinson and Shak Gabbidon-Williams as Marvin Gaye. Tickets to see the 2013 show cost from £15. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Northumbrian punk act LoGoz play at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, June 14. Tickets cost £6.75. Fowl, All Out Attack and Slalom D support. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• The Sage Gateshead hosts veteran country-and-western singer Kris Kristofferson and his backing band the Strangers on Monday, June 17. Tickets cost £32.20 to £38.20. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Zal Cleminson’s Sin Dogs are on at Middlesbrough Town Hall tonight, June 14. Tickets cost £13.50. Straw Boss support. For details, go to www.middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk

• A production of the classic musical The King and I can be seen at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, June 15. Tickets to see the 1951 Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein show cost from £19.65. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Reggae act Misty in Roots play at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, June 14, as part of a tour to mark the 40th anniversary of their formation in London. Tickets cost £15. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Glaswegian indie pop band Wojtek the Bear can be seen at Tynemouth Surf Cafe tonight, June 14. Tickets cost £5.50. Sonder Minds and Great Waves support. For details, go to http://tiny.cc/2wav5y