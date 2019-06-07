7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Leo Sayer, Geordie, the Skids and Nick Lowe

Here’s our 23rd round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Leo Sayer, the Skids, Geordie and Nick Lowe.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, June 14.

• Comedian Bill Bailey can be seen at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena tomorrow, June 8. Tickets cost £41. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

• Motown: The Musical is on at Newcastle Theatre Royal until Saturday, June 22. Its cast includes Edward Baruwa as Berry Gordy, Karis Anderson as Diana Ross, Nathan Lewis as Smokey Robinson and Shak Gabbidon-Williams as Marvin Gaye. Tickets to see the 2013 show cost from £15. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Scottish punk-era survivors the Skids play at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, June 8. Tickets to see the Fife band – together from 1977 to 1982, 2007 to 2010 and since 2016 – cost £25.85. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• The Sage Gateshead hosts veteran pop singer Leo Sayer tomorrow, June 8. Tickets cost £32.20 to £38.20. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Veteran singer-songwriter Nick Lowe is on at the Sage Gateshead next Thursday, June 13, backed by Los Straitjackets. Dawn Landes supports. Tickets cost £27.30. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• A production of the classic musical The King and I can be seen at the Sunderland Empire until Saturday, June 15. Tickets to see the 1951 Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein show cost from £19.65. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• North east rock veterans Geordie play at the Cluny in Newcastle tonight, June 7. Tickets cost £15. For details, go to thecluny.com