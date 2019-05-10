7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Marc Almond, Elephant Sessions and Patty Griffin

Here’s our 19th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Hue and Cry, Patty Griffin, Marc Almond and Elephant Sessions

Next week’s will follow next Friday, May 17.

• Cheshire indie rock veteran Ian Prowse, backed up by Amsterdam, plays at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tonight, May 10. Tickets to see the former Pele frontman cost £14.65. Calum and Candy Opera will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Scottish pop duo Hue and Cry are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 tomorrow, May 11. Tickets, priced £20, to see the pair, brothers Pat and Greg Kane, but resales might be available on the day. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Canadian folk singer Kaia Kater can be seen at the Sage Gateshead’s Northern Rock Foundation Hall tomorrow, May 11. Tickets cost £13.10. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• 1980s pop singer Marc Almond is on at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, May 13. Tickets to see the Soft Cell frontman cost £32.20 to £44.10. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US singer-songwriter Patty Griffin returns to the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Monday, May 13. Tickets to see her cost £21.30 to £24.50. Erika Wennerstrom supports. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Hair is on at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, May 11. Jake Quickenden, Daisy Wood-Davis and Marcus Collins star. Tickets to see the 1967 musical – written by Gerome Ragni, James Rado and Galt MacDermot – cost from £23.65. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Scottish indie folk act Elephant Sessions play at the Cluny in Newcastle on Sunday, May 12. Tickets cost £12.50. For details, go to thecluny.com