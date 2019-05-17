7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Sting and Shaggy, Olly Murs, Mark Knopfler and Glen Matlock

Here’s our 20th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Olly Murs, Mark Knopfler, Glen Matlock and Chris Difford.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, May 24.

• Rock veteran Mark Knopfler can be seen at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Sunday, May 19. Tickets to see the former Dire Straits frontman cost £50.62 or £61.87. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

• Pop star Olly Murs returns to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Monday, May 20. Tickets cost £33.12, £44.37 or £61.87. Rak-Su will be supporting. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

• Sting and Shaggy are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Wednesday, May 22. Tickets to see the pair cost £73.90. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Singer-songwriter Chris Difford can be seen at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tonight, May 17. Tickets cost £24.50. Boo Hewerdine supports. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Americana singer Yola, short for Yolanda Quartey, is on at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tomorrow, May 18. Tickets to cost £13.10 to £15.30. Lady Nade supports. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Roisin Murphy can be seen at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop on Sunday, May 19. Tickets to see her cost £22. For details, go to www.boilershop.net/events

• Sex Pistols guitarist Glen Matlock plays at the Cluny in Newcastle next Thursday, May 23. Tickets cost £15. For details, go to thecluny.com